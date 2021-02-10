Farmer Bros. Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Farmer Bros. in a report issued on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Farmer Bros.’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of FARM opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.58. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FARM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 24.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 411,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 107,583 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

