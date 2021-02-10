FantasyGold 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One FantasyGold token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 57.4% against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $64,463.16 and $2.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00052072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.56 or 0.00277730 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00115719 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00072445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00086520 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00064245 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

