Fairfax Financial (FRFHF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock traded up $9.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.56 and a 200 day moving average of $323.58. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $223.52 and a 52-week high of $481.00.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Fairfax Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fairfax Financial from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

