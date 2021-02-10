FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,386,000 after buying an additional 48,275 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,877,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 191,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,163,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,552,000 after purchasing an additional 82,031 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $310.71. 1,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,737. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,184 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.