Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,188 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after buying an additional 270,175 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,466,707 shares of company stock valued at $398,360,824. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.92. The stock had a trading volume of 371,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,692,664. The firm has a market cap of $765.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.91 and a 200-day moving average of $268.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.