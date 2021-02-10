Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total value of $17,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,466,707 shares of company stock worth $398,360,824. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.18. The stock had a trading volume of 326,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,692,664. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

