Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.
NYSE:XOM opened at $50.63 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $214.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
See Also: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.