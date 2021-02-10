Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

NYSE:XOM opened at $50.63 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $214.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

