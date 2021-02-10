Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Trimmed by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,577,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 209,096 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $106,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 69,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,584 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $2,305,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 48,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $2,535,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 414,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,987,279. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $215.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

