Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $2,046,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

XOM stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 625,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,987,279. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $215.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

