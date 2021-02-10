Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

Shares of XOM opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $214.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

