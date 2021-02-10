Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. 46,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,984. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXTR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,892 shares of company stock worth $1,805,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

