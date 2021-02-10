ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,314.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $737,374.94 and approximately $3,314.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.11 or 0.00323212 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00065640 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000723 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

