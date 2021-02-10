Evans Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Evans Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evans Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVBN. Zacks Investment Research cut Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of EVBN opened at $30.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $164.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 11.80%.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,130 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $32,747.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 86,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

