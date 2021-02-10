Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Issues Earnings Results

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,187. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 263.44 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.40. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $158.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,982 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total value of $3,262,299.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,253,441 shares in the company, valued at $157,382,051.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total value of $5,912,020.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,106,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

