Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Shares Down 4.5%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 26,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 127,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY)

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, and Central and Southeastern Europe.. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

