ESA Global Value Fund Takes $80.38 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ESA Global Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $80,381,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 63.2% of ESA Global Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 82 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,305.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,226.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,194.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

