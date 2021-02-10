Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.20.

BNS opened at C$70.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.21. The company has a market cap of C$85.95 billion and a PE ratio of 13.38. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$46.38 and a twelve month high of C$74.92.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.62 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

