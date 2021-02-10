Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hillenbrand, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hillenbrand in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $189,833.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $311,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,482 shares in the company, valued at $874,324.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,430 shares of company stock worth $556,997 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

