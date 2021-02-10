Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPX. CIBC cut Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$37.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.97. Capital Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total transaction of C$32,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,807,543.08. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 36,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.27, for a total value of C$1,303,790.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$690,621.87. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,111 shares of company stock worth $7,138,609.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

