Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 179.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

