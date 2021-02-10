Equal (EQL) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, Equal has traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a total market capitalization of $146,916.06 and approximately $4,157.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00059739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.85 or 0.01132831 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00055761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.01 or 0.05594912 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00018370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00044968 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00031899 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (EQL) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official website is equal.tech

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

