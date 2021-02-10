EOS Trading Up 27.2% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $3.94 or 0.00008766 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $3.74 billion and $8.48 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,932,721 coins and its circulating supply is 950,432,309 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.