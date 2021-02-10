Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Increases Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Enviva Partners has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Enviva Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Enviva Partners to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 312.0%.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

EVA stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.11 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enviva Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.