Envista (NYSE:NVST) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.35

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.35 and last traded at $39.29, with a volume of 7648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

NVST has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Envista in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

