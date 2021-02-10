Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 380,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,303 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 2.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 69,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. 132,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,158,600. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

