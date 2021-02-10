EnterCoin (ENTRC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37,562.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $279,503.97 and $37,562.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.25 or 0.01167634 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00029501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.69 or 0.05563998 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00017805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00046174 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00033692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

