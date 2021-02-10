Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 171,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,905,055. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

