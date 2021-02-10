Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 0.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 952,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 8,779.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 723,497 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 5.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 444,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 23.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 82,141 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. Enel Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

