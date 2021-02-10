Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded Endesa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endesa presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ELEZY opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. Endesa has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $14.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.8606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.19%.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

