Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) rose 5.7% during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $5.75 to $6.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Endeavour Silver traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 4,791,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,618,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

EXK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,518,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,251 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,388,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 754,042 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $840.52 million, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.