Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives $50.50 Average PT from Analysts

Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EDVMF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of EDVMF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.56. 31,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

