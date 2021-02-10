ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Cut to “Hold” at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ENGGY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

ENGGY opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $14.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.