Empty Set Dollar (ESD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $424,550.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $86.02 million and $424,550.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 27.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00050422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00284482 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00085830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00067484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00090033 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00062604 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 443,967,068 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

Empty Set Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

