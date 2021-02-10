Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 557,858 shares during the period. Empire State Realty Trust makes up 2.3% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

ESRT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. 153,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,005.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

