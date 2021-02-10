Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes $398,000 Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total transaction of $964,590.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,770.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,850 shares of company stock worth $6,355,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KOD traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.38. 3,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,305. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.33 and a 200 day moving average of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.42.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

