Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,073 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 51.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,441. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

