Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,016,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in RealPage by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in RealPage by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in RealPage by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth $3,228,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.70. 14,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.00. RealPage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 161.04 and a beta of 1.20.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

