Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Genpact accounts for about 1.3% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 163.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genpact stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 30,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on G shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

