Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $340.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.