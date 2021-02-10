Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises approximately 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after buying an additional 469,515 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,047,000 after purchasing an additional 301,782 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 147.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 193,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Republic Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after purchasing an additional 177,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 99.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 316,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,562,000 after buying an additional 158,258 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.11. 9,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,497. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

