Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Get Electricité de France alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

ECIFY stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electricité de France (ECIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.