Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,700 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. CSFB set a $13.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

EGO stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

