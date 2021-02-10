Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) & Silverstar (OTCMKTS:SSTRF) Head to Head Review

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) and Silverstar (OTCMKTS:SSTRF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Elastic and Silverstar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 3 13 0 2.81 Silverstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Elastic currently has a consensus price target of $154.72, suggesting a potential downside of 7.03%. Given Elastic’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Elastic is more favorable than Silverstar.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elastic and Silverstar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $427.62 million 34.02 -$167.17 million ($1.53) -108.78 Silverstar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Silverstar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elastic.

Risk & Volatility

Elastic has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silverstar has a beta of 3.81, suggesting that its share price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and Silverstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic -24.21% -22.51% -11.88% Silverstar N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Elastic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Silverstar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Elastic beats Silverstar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The company's Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, workplace search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Silverstar Company Profile

Silverstar Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, publishes entertainment software worldwide. It publishes entertainment software for various game platforms, including Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Xbox platforms, Sony's PS2 and PSP platforms, Nintendo's Wii, and DS platforms, as well as personal computer, mobile, and other digital platforms. The company also develops wireless broadband solutions for the mobile telecommunications industry. Silverstar Holdings Ltd.'s games are sold directly in the United Kingdom; either directly or through third party software distributors in the rest of Europe; and through licensed third party distributors in North America. Its products are also sold on CD's and over the Internet. Silverstar Holdings Ltd. was formerly known as Leisureplanet Holdings, Ltd. and changed its name to Silverstar Holdings Ltd. in December 2000. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

