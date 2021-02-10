El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.
Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $759.19 million, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.
