El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $759.19 million, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 144.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

