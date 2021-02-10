Edward S. Lampert Sells 25,544 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Stock

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $798,760.88. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lands’ End stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 138,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $33.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LE shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 178,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

