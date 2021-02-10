EchoLink (EKO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33,953.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $893,315.41 and $33,953.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00059928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.98 or 0.01152898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00055975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.97 or 0.05468203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00027447 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00017627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00045820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00032357 BTC.

About EchoLink

EKO is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars.

