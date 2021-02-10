ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd.
OTCMKTS ECTM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,955. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.50.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile
