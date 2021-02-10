eBoost Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $253,892.62 and $214.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.41 or 0.00392951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003448 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000171 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.