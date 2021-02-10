eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for eBay in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for eBay’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $62.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in eBay by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in eBay by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after acquiring an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in eBay by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160,659 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in eBay by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 589,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in eBay by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $395,934,000 after acquiring an additional 470,661 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.