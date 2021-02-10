EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.63-5.73 for the period. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.63-$5.73 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.85. 2,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,624. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.97.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGP shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.00.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

